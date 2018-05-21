Wisconsin falls in NCAA Softball Tournament

The Wisconsin women’s softball team is out of the NCAA Tournament after losing a pair of regional games on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Badgers, after beating Oregon State 9-3 on Friday, lost to Alabama 9-1 and Oregon State 5-1 to see their season come to an end.

Wisconsin made the NCAA Tournament field for the second straight season and finished with a 29-23 overall record.

The Badgers were one of five Big Ten teams to earn spot in the NCAA Tournament field, but all five of those teams lost. The Badgers were the last team to make the tournament field.