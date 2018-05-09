Wisconsin slips to 10th in NCAA Women’s Golf Regional

The Wisconsin Badger women’s golf team slipped from sixth to tenth after two rounds of the NCAA Regional at University Ridge golf course in Madison. The Badgers are six shots behind sixth place Illinois heading into Wednesday’s final round.

The top six teams advance to the National Championship later this month.

First round co-leader Gabby Curtis shot a 2-over-74 and shares seventh place individually at three-under par. Lexi Harkins fired a three-under 69 and is tied for ninth at two-under.

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today.

In addition, the top three players not on advancing teams also advance.