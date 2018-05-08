Wisconsin’s Curtis tied for the lead at NCAA women’s golf regional

Senior Gabby Curtis fired a career-low 67 and is tied for first after day one of the NCAA Madison women’s golf Regional at University Ridge Golf Course. As a team, the Wisconsin Badgers finished at +2, good for sixth place in the 18-team field.

Curtis made six birdies over her last 10 holes. Her 67 is the second-lowest round by a Badger in NCAA Regional competition and the second lowest by a UW women’s golfer at University Ridge.

Seniors Lexi Harkins and Becky Klongland both shot 1-over par 73’s and are tied for 26th place.

Wisconsin’s 290 was the best score for a Big Ten team, two shots ahead of Illinois, three up on Ohio State and four ahead of Northwestern.

Round two tees off at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Wisconsin tees off on the first hole starting at 8:54 a.m.