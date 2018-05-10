WISGOP state convention in Milwaukee this weekend

Wisconsin Republicans will hold their state convention in Milwaukee this weekend. Delegates will hear from Republican elected officials, including Governor Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senator Ron Johnson. And they’ll also endorse one of two candidates running to challenge Senator Tammy Baldwin in November.

“It’s a grass-roots driven endorsement process,” said state party executive director Mark Morgan. Morgan said winning that endorsement will be crucial for state Senator Leah Vukmir or businessman Kevin Nicholson. “Being able to build that type of support is a sign that you have broader appeal and an ability to put that support together moving forward.”

The convention will be the last for Ryan, in his role as Speaker and U.S. Representative for the state’s 1st Congressional District. Ryan is not seeking reelection to the seat he’s held since 1999.

The convention with the theme of “Delivering Results, Moving Wisconsin Forward,” runs through Sunday.