ACC/Big Ten women’s matchups announced Monday

The matchups for the ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge were announced on Monday. The annual challenge is offering 14 games for the fifth consecutive season.

The challenge takes place over two days in late November, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 28th, and continuing the following night.

Last year’s Challenge proved to be one of the most competitive in the event’s history, with 10 of the 14 games decided by 10 points or fewer, including four games decided by one point, with the ACC ultimately prevailing by a 10-4 count. Last year, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin registered wins for the Big Ten.

The Big Ten sent six schools to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, as Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State all advanced to the national tournament, with Ohio State earning a top four national seed. Four other Big Ten teams, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue, took part in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). Indiana won its first WNIT championship 66-57 over ACC member Virginia Tech in the title game.

Last season, the ACC had eight women’s basketball programs selected to the NCAA Tournament, while tow ACC schools competed in the WNIT.

2018 Matchups

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Duke at Wisconsin

Illinois at Clemson

Rutgers at Virginia Tech

Indiana at Wake Forest

Virginia at Michigan State

Thursday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Ohio State

Georgia Tech at Maryland

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Michigan at North Carolina State

Nebraska at Louisville

Syracuse at Minnesota