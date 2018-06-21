Alec Cook gets three years prison time

A former UW student has been sentenced to 3 years in prison, for campus sexual assaults. A Dane County judge also sentenced 22-year-old Alec Cook to 5 years extended supervision for those crimes, plus 3 additional years of probation for other felonies.

He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after prison and probation. Prosecutors had recommended 19 1/2 years in prison, 20 years probation, and a lifetime sexual offender registration.

Cook pleaded guilty earlier this year to third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and stalking. Eleven women were alleged victims of the Edina, Minnesota native.