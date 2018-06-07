Google+

‘Armed & dangerous’ Waukesha County man sought

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson suspended a manhunt for Jonathan Pogreba on Wednesday, believing the Eagle man has left the area after shots were fired in a domestic incident Tuesday. “We’re looking at a bunch of different leads,” Severson said.

Pogreba is considered armed and dangerous, and believed to driving a stolen car. Deputies began looking for Pogreba after shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a home in Eagle Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department has also established a tip line, at 262.896.8139. Pogreba is described as a 43-year-old white male, and is believed to be driving a 4-door, 2015 white BMW 328XI, with Wisconsin plates 128-YCW.


The sheriff’s department urges people to not attempt to stop Pogreba. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.


