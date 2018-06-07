‘Armed & dangerous’ Waukesha County man sought

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson suspended a manhunt for Jonathan Pogreba on Wednesday, believing the Eagle man has left the area after shots were fired in a domestic incident Tuesday. “We’re looking at a bunch of different leads,” Severson said.

Pogreba is considered armed and dangerous, and believed to driving a stolen car. Deputies began looking for Pogreba after shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a home in Eagle Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department has also established a tip line, at 262.896.8139. Pogreba is described as a 43-year-old white male, and is believed to be driving a 4-door, 2015 white BMW 328XI, with Wisconsin plates 128-YCW.

A TIP LINE has been set up @ 262.896.8139 To collect info on Jonathan Pobrega-43YO male believed to be driving a 4-door, 2015 white BMW 328XI, WI Plates 128-YCW Please do not attempt to stop Jonathon Pogreba. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/x9kLghkXUU — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) June 7, 2018



The sheriff’s department urges people to not attempt to stop Pogreba. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.