Assembly candidate’s nominating signatures being investigated

An investigation is underway, into Republican complaints that a Democratic candidate for state Assembly forged at least 15 signatures on her nomination papers. Caroline Dematropolous said she’s a Democrat, but she won’t vote for Charisse Daniels. “As a woman, I would have definately supported her,” Dematropolous told Fox 6 News. “That’s not my signature.”

The incumbent is Republican state Representative John Jagler.

Rudy Voight is one of 15 people whose names are on Daniels’ petition, who say they never signed. “That’s not a person who should be representing anybody,” he said.

Watertown police and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are investigating.