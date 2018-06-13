Badgers Banged Up On Defensive Front

Wisconsin’s defense returns only four starters from a year ago and now they’re facing time without two key defensive ends.

Junior Garrett Rand suffered an Achilles injury during summer workouts and is facing the possibility of missing the entire 2018 season.

Another defender that figured into UW’s plans is redshirt sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk, who underwent knee surgery this spring and could be looking at missing time as well.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in River Falls, “Isaiahh is going through (rehab) and we’ll see where he is at with it. Isaiahh has been doing more, which is good.”

“Garrett will be further away. I haven’t gotten the official update.”

The Badgers are looking to replace three senior ends from last season, Alec James, Conor Sheehy and Chikwe Obasih.

Rand played in 28 games during his first two seasons and still has his red shirt available.