Be safe on Wisconsin roads this summer

As schools let out and families start to look to summer vacations, you need to be more aware on Wisconsin roads.

Randy Romanski with the State Patrol says people should expect more traffic on the roads in general over the summer as families take trips and as new teen drivers hit the streets. “Motorists should be prepared for that. Allow a little extra time to get from point A to point B, plan their trip out.”

All that extra traffic on the roads leads to more crashes. AAA says 14% more deadly crashes happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day than during the rest of the year.

More teen drivers are also taking to the roads, sometimes for the first time unassisted. Romanski says that can be a dangerous time for them. “The unfortunate thing is motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens. Again a lot of that is due to the fact that they lack the experience levels, they lack the skills. They haven’t had the opportunity to learn them yet.”

As always, be sure to follow the roles of the road, says Romanski.

“Buckle your seat belt every trip, every time. Never drive impaired. Eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and obey the posted speed limit.”