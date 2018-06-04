Brewer bats go silent in loss to White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers lost the rubber match of their weekend series with the White Sox 6-1 in Chicago on Sunday.

Daniel Palka and Adam Engel clubbed back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as the White Sox scored six unanswered runs to pull out the win.

The Brewers scored their only run when Manny Pina scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead.

Former Brewers draft pick Dylan Covey struck out seven batters over five innings, but Chris Volstad was credited with the victory.

The White Sox took two of three in the series to improve to 18-38.

Brent Suter gave up two runs in five innings and suffered the loss. They’re 37-23 and have a two-game lead on the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

The Brewers scored just nine runs in the three games and went 0 for 16 with runners in scoring position in the series.

The Brewers are off today and open a short two-game series in Cleveland against the Indians on Tuesday night. Junior Guerra (3-3, 2.65) will pitch for the Brewers. Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02) will get the series opening start for the Indians.