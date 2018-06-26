Brewers announce roster moves

The Milwaukee Brewers will open a two-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Freddy Peralta (2-0) will make his Miller Park debut for the Brewers.

Earlier today, the Brewers announced that center fielder Lorenzo Cain has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (left groin strain). The move is retroactive to June 24th. They recalled center fielder Keon Broxton from AAA Colorado Springs to take his place.

The Brewers also released left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan.

Left handed starter Zach Davies will also make his next rehab start on Friday night with the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.