Brewers Bounce Back Against Cubs

Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 at Miller Park on Tuesday night. It’s just the second win against the Cubs this season and ended a 7-game losing streak against their rivals to the south.

Anderson gave up just one hit in seven innings to even his record at 5-5. Anderson walked two and struck out six.

Travis Shaw was the hitting hero for the Brewers, driving in all four runs with a pair of two-run doubles in the first and third innings.

The win moved the Brewers back into first place in the NL Central, by a half game over the Cubs.

The Brewers and Cubs will close out their three game series this afternoon. Jhoulys Chacin will get the start for the Brewers. Mike Montgomery gets the nod for the Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Albers on the DL

The Brewers have placed pitcher Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. They recalled pitcher Jorge Lopez from Triple-A Colorado Springs to fill the roster spot.