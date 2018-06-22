Google+

Brewers Crush Cardinals 11-3 in Series Opener

Brent Suter allowed just two hits and two runs over seven innings as the Brewers drubbed the Cardinals 11-3 in Milwaukee.  Eric Thames contributed a bases-clearing triple and Manny Pina homered for Milwaukee.  The Brewers lead the Cubs by one game in the NL Central at 44-and-30, after the Cubs lost to the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night.  Carlos Martinez was the losing pitcher, giving up seven runs in four innings.  Matt Carpenter led off the game with a first-pitch home run for St. Louis, his fourth in the last five games.  This was the second consecutive start where Suter has gone seven innings, and is now 8-4 on the season.

The Cardinals are 2-and-7 in their last nine. The second game of the series is Friday at Miller Park.  Junior Guerra throws against Jack Flaherty.