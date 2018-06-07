Brewers struggle to score runs, suffer 3rd straight loss

The Milwaukee Brewers racked up nine hits on Wednesday, but managed just one run in a 3-1 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. The Indians swept the two-game series.

Carlos Carrasco scattered eight hits, seven of them were singles. He walked just one while striking out 10 Brewers.

The Brewers scored first after Christian Yelich led off the second inning with a double. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a Travis Shaw RBI single. But that would be it for the Brewers offense.

After Cleveland tied the game in the fifth, Brewers manager Craig Counsell removed starter Chase Anderson (4-5), going with Jeremy Jeffress to get out of a jam. That plan failed after the normally dependable Jeffress surrendered the go-ahead run on a Jose Ramirez RBI double. Jeffress then walked Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso, forcing in a third run to close out the scoring.

Counsell was ejected in the eighth inning, his third ejection this season.

The Brewers fell to 1-4 in the month of June. They’re off today and open a 3-game series in Philadelphia on Friday night.