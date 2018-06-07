Bucks Name Assistant Coaching Staff

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Darvin Ham, Taylor Jenkins, Charles Lee, Ben Sullivan and Patrick St. Andrews as assistant coaches on the staff of Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. In addition, Sean Sweeney has been retained by the Bucks as an assistant coach.

Ham spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach with Atlanta, including the last two as the lead assistant under Budenholzer. Ham played eight NBA seasons for six teams, including three years with the Bucks, from 1999-2002.He won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

In 2014-15, Ham, Jenkins, Lee and Sullivan were all part of Budenholzer’s Eastern Conference All-Star coaching staff, as the Hawks recorded a team-record 60 wins, including a team-best 19-game win streak, en route to the club’s first-ever appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sweeney returns to the Bucks bench for his fifth season and first under Budenholzer. Before joining the Bucks, he was an assistant coach in Brooklyn for one season and prior to that spent two seasons as the Nets assistant video coordinator.