Bucks Open Summer League Play Against Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks will open up NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on July 6th against the Detroit Pistons.

The complete schedule was released on Tuesday and for the first time ever, all 30 teams will participate in the league.

The Bucks will also play the Mavericks and Nuggets in preliminary round play before being seeded in a tournament. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of five games.

The Bucks are expected to put last years rookies, D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown on the Summer League roster, as well as the teams draft pick this year.