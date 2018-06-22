Bucks Select DiVincenzo in NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Villanova sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo with the 17th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

DiVincenzo was the star of the NCAA National Championship Game when he had 31 points and five 3-pointers. He shot 40 percent from three-point range last season. DiVincenzo was named the top sixth man in the Big East after averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Bucks shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range last season, tied for 21st in the NBA. They averaged just 8.8 3s a game, 27th in the league.

DiVincenzo is very athletic, with a combine best 42-inch vertical leap.