Charges filed in connection with Milwaukee officer’s death

A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the on-duty death of a police officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Ladell Harrison faces multiple charges, including attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Twenty-three-year-old Officer Charles Irvine Junior died after a violent crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side last Thursday evening. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of a reckless driver when their squad car crashed. A large crowd attended a memorial for Officer Irvine on Monday.

An official fund for Officer Irvine has been set up. People can donate at any Tri City National Bank or send checks to: The Charles Irvine Jr. Memorial Fund C/O Tri City National Bank N96W18221 County Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051