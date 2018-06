A Crandon woman is caught trying to flee to Mexico after skipping a sentencing hearing.

Police in Laredo, Texas say they caught 53-year-old Patricia Kirker trying to cross over into Mexico over the weekend.

She had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing on multiple drug convictions last week, but never showed up. She’s now being held in Texas, waiting extradition back to Forest County.

Kirker is also on trial for 161 charges in a separate animal abuse case.