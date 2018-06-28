Dangerous temperatures to hit southern Wisconsin this weekend

The southern half of Wisconsin is set to have a blisteringly hot weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Hentz says it’s going to get dangerously hot after thunderstorms move through the area on Thursday night.

“We’re looking for heat indices of 100 to 109 degrees for Friday and Saturday.”

That extreme heat and humidity could be hazardous for people who aren’t ready for it, says Hentz. “You could get some heat related illnesses, problems if you’re out in the heat, or if you’re in a house without air conditioning or proper ventilation.”

Hentz reminds people to stay in the shade, make sure you’re able to get to air conditioning when you can, and to keep yourself hydrated as you go about your day.

You should also be sure to check on elderly friends and relatives to make sure they’re doing okay, and remember to never leave a pet or anyone else inside a car in the heat.