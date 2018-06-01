Google+

DATCP quarantines two farms with positive CWD samples

A deer farm in Dane County and an elk farm in Richland County have been quarantined. Those quarantines are due to chronic wasting disease at both facilities.

A release by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says samples from a whitetail doe and elk cow tested positive for CWD.

The 10-acre Dane County farm has had 20 deer sampled for CWD since 2010. The 20-acre Richland County elk farm has had 25 elk sampled for the disease since 2007.


