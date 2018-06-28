Dead woman’s drugs allegedly sold in Stevens Point overdose

A Stevens Point man has been charged with several felonies in connection with the sale of fentanyl patches that led to the overdose of another man.

WAOW TV reports that 27 year old Tyler Christenson was in Portage County Court yesterday. He’s accused of taking the patches from a woman who died while living with his mother and selling them to the other man in March. That man was found unconscious at the corner of Fremont and Ellis streets in Stevens Point. He later claimed he bought the patches he was using from Christenson.

Christenson’s mother claims that the patches and other drugs that were being used for a woman living with them under hospice care in Plainfield were taken to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Dept for disposable after the womans death. Detectives do not believe that all of the drugs were turned in.

Christenson is scheduled for a court appearance on July 9th.

WSAU