DeForest police chief offered severance package

The Village of Deforest is parting ways with its police chief. Daniel Furseth shot a video of himself ten or eleven years ago, in which he makes fun of a group of black men in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

The video was posted on YouTube in 2015, and came to Furseth’s attention this spring. On Monday, the Deforest village board authorized negotiations for a severance package for Furseth, who’s been on paid leave since May 23rd.

Village President Judd Blau confirmed the severance package was authorized, but gave no details as to what it contained. He said that once the official severance package is offered, it was up to Furseth to accept or reject it.

WIBA