Ellenwood Named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year

After winning the Big Ten Conference and NCAA title in the heptathlon, Wisconsin women’s track and field senior Georgia Ellenwood has been named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes Region Field Athlete of the Year, Ellenwood captured the Badgers’ first NCAA title in the heptathlon last week and was the only Big Ten Conference female student athlete to win a title at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Langley, British Columbia, native scored 6,146 points despite rainy conditions at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Her NCAA performance followed up a record-breaking showing a the 2018 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Ellenwood scored a conference record 6,173 points, the best score by a collegian this year in the heptathlon to win her third career Big Ten title. That score ranks No. 5 on Canada’s all-time list, No. 10 on the NCAA all-time list and No. 12 in the world this year.

The announcement marks the second time in the last three years a Badger has earned the honor as Kelsey Card was named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year in 2016.