Federal highway grant less than requested by Wisconsin

A federal highway grant has fallen short of what was requested. Last fall, the state of Wisconsin applied for $246 million, from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

That would have been enough to pay for half the remaining costs of the big Interstate-94 project south of Milwaukee.


On Wednesday, Governor Scott Walker and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the state will receive only about 65 percent of the requested amount – $160 million. Still, that’s the biggest federal highway grant ever for Wisconsin, and Walker said work on the I-94 project will be done, by 2021.


