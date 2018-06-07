Federal highway grant less than requested by Wisconsin

A federal highway grant has fallen short of what was requested. Last fall, the state of Wisconsin applied for $246 million, from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

That would have been enough to pay for half the remaining costs of the big Interstate-94 project south of Milwaukee.

Excited to announce WI is receiving $227.4 million in additional fed funding for our roads & bridges! This includes the largest INFRA/FASTLANE grant ever received by WI. https://t.co/I6Fu9PJp41 — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 6, 2018



On Wednesday, Governor Scott Walker and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the state will receive only about 65 percent of the requested amount – $160 million. Still, that’s the biggest federal highway grant ever for Wisconsin, and Walker said work on the I-94 project will be done, by 2021.