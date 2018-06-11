Four killed in Monroe County plane crash

A fiery plane crash in Green County killed four Kenosha residents Sunday. The plane made a hard landing in a field north of the Monroe airport. Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff said the family on board had ties to the area. grandmother was piloting the plane with her daughter and two teenage grand kids on board. A 911 call just before noon said the plane was losing power. It was fully engulfed in flames when it hit the ground.

Rohloff says the two young people who died in the crash were a boy, 13, and a girl,17. No names have been released. Rohloff said the pilot was familiar with the airport and had flown there before.