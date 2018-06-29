Foxconn to open “innovation center” in Green Bay

Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) today announced that it is expanding its new Wisconn Valley Innovation Network to Green Bay, Wisconsin as part of its initiative to foster and attract talent and connect with supply chain partners throughout the Badger state.

Foxconn has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a landmark property in Green Bay downtown, with a closing on the property and opening of the innovation center by Foxconn anticipated later this year.

The innovation center in Green Bay will be part of a talent and innovation network for the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating in Wisconsin, and in the U.S.

More than 200 Foxconn employees are expected to work at the center, where they will focus on developing applications for AI 8K+5G display technology that Foxconn is creating.

The innovation center in Green Bay will serve a complementary role to Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and its innovation center in Milwaukee in cultivating a new class of vertical solution providers for advanced manufacturing processes and technologies, as well as for industries such as education, medical and healthcare, entertainment and sports, security, and smart community.

This move follows Foxconn’s recent purchase of a building in downtown Milwaukee that will serve as both the headquarters of the company’s innovation network in Wisconsin and it’s North American corporate headquarters.

Located at 301 North Washington Street in Green Bay, the iconic building, known as The WaterMark, is a six-story, 75,000 sq. ft. office building located at the heart of Fox River Valley and that was formerly home to H.C. Prange and Younker’s Department Store.

Foxconn broke ground Thursday on its multi-billion dollar electronics factory in Mt. Pleasant.

WTAQ