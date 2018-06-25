GoFundMe account established for race car driver’s family

The World of Outlaws sprint car series has established a GoFundMe campaign, to support the family of one of its drivers who was killed at a Wisconsin track over the weekend.

Forty-one year-old Jason Johnson died following a Saturday night crash at Beaver Dam Raceway.

For those asking how you can help Jason’s family through this difficult time, we’ve set up an official GoFundMe campaign through the World of Outlaws Benevolent Fund. All proceeds will go directly to Bobbi & Jaxx. #Forever41https://t.co/ouduwT1s45 pic.twitter.com/yFd5FwTzW6 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 24, 2018

The driver from Eunice, Louisiana was known as the “Ragin’ Cajun.” His car flipped on lap 18 of a 40-lap race, and landed outside the dirt track.