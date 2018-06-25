Google+

GoFundMe account established for race car driver’s family

The World of Outlaws sprint car series has established a GoFundMe campaign, to support the family of one of its drivers who was killed at a Wisconsin track over the weekend.

Forty-one year-old Jason Johnson died following a Saturday night crash at Beaver Dam Raceway.

The driver from Eunice, Louisiana was known as the “Ragin’ Cajun.” His car flipped on lap 18 of a 40-lap race, and landed outside the dirt track.