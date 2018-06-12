Green Bay Packaging will build new mill

Green Bay Packaging is planning to invest more than half-a-billion dollars to build what it says will be the first new paper mill in Wisconsin in 30 years. Management says their current 71-year-old facility is outdated and inefficient.

The new mill will be built on the same site as the current mill and is expected to preserve more than 1,100 jobs. The company is hoping to add 200 more jobs over the next few years.

The new mill will have several environmentally friendly features, with plans calling for the mill to use all recycled paper in its products. Green Bay Packaging has also developed plans to use treated wastewater in its production process and not release any wastewater into the Fox River.

The company also says it will replace its coal-fired boiler with two natural gas boilers to eliminate the use of coal. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working on offering $60 million in state tax credits to Green Bay Packaging.

Construction is projected to begin in September, with the new mill opening in 2021. The company does not expect to have any downtime during construction; once the new facility is ready, production will shift there.

There has been no decision regarding what to do with the current building.

WTAQ