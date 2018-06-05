Green Bay school board opposes armed guards

The Green Bay school board wants to take a formal stance against putting armed guards in its schools. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith proposed the idea in February, a week after the Parkland school shooting.

“As board members and as a school district, we are stewards of taxpayer dollars and it’s our job to determine what’s the best way to spend those dollars,” said Brenda Warren, the president of Green Bay’s school board.

Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld joined Chief Smith at the February news conference when he first outlined his proposal for armed guards, and she estimated the cost to be about $2.5 million per year.

On Monday, Langenfeld expressed interest in putting additional money elsewhere. “I would think that we all agree and we heard from our staff tonight how important it is that we have the right mental health resources and the additional supports in our schools.”

The board also heard from members of the public at its meeting. Five people spoke. All were against armed guards in schools. On the board’s direction, the school district’s attorney will write up a formal motion for the board to vote on at its next meeting.

WTAQ