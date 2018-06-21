Gronik steps out of governor’s race

One of Wisconsin’s ten Democrat candidates for governor is dropping out of the race.

In a statement posted to his website, Andy Gronik says he’s stepping aside to make the large field a little less crowded.

“This journey has been the greatest of my life,” Gronik said.

The Marquette Law School poll released on Wednesday showed Gronik in the middle of the pack of the Democrats, far behind Tony Evers. “It’s time for me to step down and give someone a legitimate chance to win in November,” Gronik said. “There are lots of people sitting on the bench, confused by the large field of candidates and waiting to see what happens in the primary. I don’t think that’s a winning strategy.”

He’s calling on his supporters to root for other Democrats in order to help defeat Governor Scott Walker in November.