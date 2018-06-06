Many people look forward to warmer temperatures during the summer months in Wisconsin. But it’s also important to remember that hot conditions can turn dangerous quickly.

In the last five years, 39 people have died in Wisconsin,and thousands of residents have fallen ill or been hospitalized due to heat-related conditions. Nationwide there are an average of 618 deaths in the U.S. each year caused by extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Many victims of heat-related deaths are socially isolated, maintaining little contact with family and friends. “It’s important to check in on those who are at greatest risk” said Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management and ReadyWisconsin.

Tomorrow (June 6th) is Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.



Those most vulnerable include very young children, the elderly, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure. Individuals who are overweight or on certain medications may also be more susceptible to illnesses during extreme heat events.

