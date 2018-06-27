Jamroz gets 13 year prison term

A Mosinee man has been sentenced to 13-years in prison, in a horrific sexual assault case where his victim was tased, bound with duct tape and locked in a wooden box.

Allen Jamroz, 56, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force and false imprisonment in the incident from December 28, 2016 at his rural Mosinee home. Prosecutors dropped two other charges, including kidnapping, in the plea bargain.

The victim, identified only by her initials, told investigators she had gone to Jamroz’s home because she thought his granddaughter was there and she wanted to spend time with her. Jamroz asked the victim to help him with some basement remodeling. Jamroz come up behind her and shocked her with a homemade electrical device. He bound her wrists, knees and ankles with duct tape.

He ordered her to perform oral sex on him before telling the victim to send a text message to her mother and another person, claiming she was “leaving the area with Bob . . . Jamroz told her he had not yet decided how long he intended to keep her but it might be awhile.”

The victim was locked in the box but was able to escape and get help from a neighbor.

WSAU