Johnson blames immigrant crisis on Obama “Dreamers” policy

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is blaming the Obama administration’s “dreamers” policy for the current illegal immigration problem.

“Prior to DACA, we had about 4,000 unaccompanied children from Central America coming here, and then President Obama instituted Deferred Action On Childhood Arrival, and you can see the result. Since that point time over 200-thousand children have come in from central America.”

The Oshkosh Republican is the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He was on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.