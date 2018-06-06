Kluber dominates Brewers for 9th win

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber dominated another opponent on Tuesday night, pitching the Indians to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Cleveland.

Kluber held the Brewers to one run while striking out seven in seven innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.96, helping the Indians snap a three-game losing streak.

Cody Allen earned his 10th save despite allowing a solo homer to Travis Shaw in the ninth.

Junior Guerra (3-4) went six innings for the third straight outing, but took the loss. He pitched six innings for his third straight start, allowing seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Brewers have dropped two straight and three of the last four. They’ll close out the two-game series with a day game today (1:10 p.m.). Chase Anderson (4-4, 4.45) goes for Milwaukee. Carlos Carrasco (6-4, 4.50) pitches for the Indians.