McCarron Captures American Family Insurance title

52-year-old Scott McCarron fired a final round eight-under par 64 on Sunday to win the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship.

McCarron posted a three-round score of 15-under 201 for a one stroke victory over Madison’s Jerry Kelly. He finished two shots better than Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie and tournament host Steve Stricker.

McCarron birdied five of his last 10 holes to earn his 15th professional victory and seventh on the Champions Tour. He pockets $300,000 for the victory.

Jerry Kelly shot a seven-under 65 and had a one shot lead through 16 holes before missing a 10-footer for birdie on 17. He parred 18.

Stricker shot a seven-under 65 on Sunday, but his two-over 74 on Saturday turned out to be the difference.

AUDIO: Steve Stricker says Saturday’s 74 cost him :17

AUDIO: Jerry Kelly thought he played well enough to win :17

AUDIO: Scott McCarron said it’s great to win against a stacked field :22