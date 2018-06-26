Menasha police investigate bomb explosion

Police in Menasha are trying to figure out who blew up a motorcycle on the city’s south side late Monday night.

Officers were called out around 11:30 pm, as was the Outagamie-Brown County bomb squad.

Menasha police spokesman John Wallschlaeger says the bomb squad determined the explosion was not an accident. “They collected remnants of what they thought was a device that was used to cause the explosion.”

Wallschlaeger says this is likely a targeted attack on the motorcycle’s owner.

“We have since been investigating and we have people we want to talk to. It’s quite possible that the motorcycle owner knows who could have done this.”

Police say this does not appear to be a random act, and they believe the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menasha Police at (920) 967-3500.