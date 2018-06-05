Merrill man turns himself in for OWI

File this one under “you just don’t get that kind of honesty nowadays.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says an unidentified 36-year-old Merrill man turned himself in for his first OWI offense over the weekend.

The man showed up at the Sheriff’s office to report his crashed vehicle near State Road 107 and Swede Road, then asked to be arrested for the OWI.

He said he flagged down a passing car shortly after the crash and asked to be taken to the Sheriff’s office to report the incident. It’s unclear if the man was seriously injured in the accident.

WSAU