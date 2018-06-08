Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty crash

A Milwaukee police officer was killed, and second officer injured after a crash on the city’s northwest side on Thursday. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., near 76th and Silver Spring. A Milwaukee Police Department squad car rolled off the road and became wedged near an overpass.

Milwaukee police have identified the officer who was killed as 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr. He was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two years.

As we mourn the loss of our beloved partner, brother, friend and son we thank the community for their support. Thank you to the families and individual who have left flowers and cards at District 4. Thank you for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/SDWu3LSrhO — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) June 8, 2018



“He began his service with the Milwaukee Police Department at the age of 19 and became a police officer at the age of 21,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

“Officer Irvine gave his life to the people of this community. He served this community because he wanted it to be a better community I ask that everyone in this area remember him and his family in their prayers,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Officer Matthew Schulze is home recovering from his injuries. Morales asked for respect for the privacy of both families.