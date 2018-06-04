MLB’s First Year Player Draft opens tonight

The Milwaukee Brewers have three picks on day one of Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft. The selection process officially opens at 6 p.m. CT.

The Brewers own the 21st overall selection and will also make picks in the second round (60th) and competitive balance round B (73rd).

The First-Year Player Draft spans three days from Monday through Wednesday and takes place at MLB Network’s Studio 42 in Secaucus, New Jersey. Coverage will begin on MLB Network and MLB.com at 5 p.m. CT.

Representing the Brewers at the MLB Network Studio will be former All-Star Geoff Jenkins and Pro Scouting Crosschecker Derek Watson. Jenkins was selected by the Brewers with the ninth overall pick in the 1995 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Southern California. Jenkins spent 10 seasons with the Brewers, hitting .277 with 212 HR and 704 RBI.

Jenkins played in the 2003 All-Star Game and will be enshrined on the Brewers Walk of Fame later this summer.

The franchise selected 21st once prior to this year. The Seattle Pilots selected Gorman Thomas in the 1969 First-Year Player Draft. Thomas started in center field for the 1982 American League champion Brewers and spent 11 seasons with the team. Thomas finished his career a .230 average hitter with 208 home runs and 605 RBI.

The first two rounds of the draft are tonight (Monday). Rounds 3-10 are Tuesday starting at noon with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday.