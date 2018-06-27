Monroe County frac plant subject of suit against DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being sued, over handling of a controversial frac sand permit. Clean Wisconsin and the Ho Chunk Nation argue DNR secretary Dan Meyer should not have agreed to review a judge’s ruling, invalidating a permit issued Meteor Timber for a proposed $75 million sand processing and loading plant in Monroe County.

This is about ensuring our environmental laws, our legal process and the public’s interest are protected. @MidwestAdvocate @HoChunkNationPR https://t.co/sHaiEsZVmX — Clean Wisconsin (@CleanWisconsin) June 26, 2018

Companion complaints filed this week aim to block the ongoing review while a judge considers if DNR rules even allow the agency to potentially reverse a judge’s order. A DNR spokesman declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.