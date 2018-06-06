Mount Pleasant declares land for Foxconn ‘blighted’

The Village of Mount Pleasant is declaring land earmarked for the future Foxconn complex as “blighted.” That would clear the way for the village to seize the land from property owners. Village Trustee Gary Feest voted against the blight designation, although he says he supports Foxconn.

“Even though I agree with the advantages, I did not agree with the methodology,” Feest said, adding that the village is stretching the definition of blighted “to further their agenda of handind the properties over to Foxconn.” Village leaders maintain they would prefer that hold-out landowners sell their properties.