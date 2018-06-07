MPD chief says he didn’t review all the footage of Brown arrest

Milwaukee’s police chief says he didn’t actually review newly released footage of Sterling Brown’s arrest.

Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters on Wednesday that he did not expect the raw video to be made public.

“I wasn’t expecting any of that to come out. I didn’t see half the videos either. For that to be given to you or whoever it was given to, I don’t know how that got there. But we’re still working on our stuff internally.”

Morales says he’s still committed to making sure that the community trusts the police. “I stated this before: give us time. No one is happy with this. And I’m not defending those actions, but what I am trying to do is change the department and build the community trust.”

He told reporters he hadn’t seen all of the video because he was focused on the decision to use a taser on Brown.