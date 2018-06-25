Newgarden captures Kohler Grand Prix

After finishing runner-up last year, Josef Newgarden started on the pole on Sunday and cruised to victory in the Kohler Grand Prix at Road America.

Newgarden held the lead for 53 of the 55 laps. The only time he didn’t lead came while he was in the pit.

It’s the third victory of the season for Newgarden but his first at the Road America course. Ryan Hunter-Reay finished second and Scott Dixon was third.

The race was run without a single caution, the ninth time that has happened in Indy-car history and first since 2000.

Race to Continue

Before the race, track president and general manager, George Bruggenthies, announced a three-year extension, through 2021.