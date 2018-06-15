No cause found for fatal Beaver Dam apartment fire

Police in Beaver Dam are no closer to finding out what cause a fatal apartment fire in April.

Recent tests on evidence came back inconclusive, and the department will be letting an insurance agency do their own investigation.

Detective Daniel Kuhnz says that they’re not ending their own investigation. “I just want them to all know that we are working to try to get to the bottom of what happened.”

The building has been turned back over to the landlord, and Kuhnz says he’s not sure what’s going to happen now. “I do know they’ve contracted a local excavator to go in and do some work there, but I don’t know what the short and long terms are there with the structure itself.”

Two people died in a that fire, and another 5 were injured.