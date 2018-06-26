Northwoods League Scoreboard Update

The Madison Mallards (21-6) cruised to a 10-3 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Monday night in the sixth game of their seven game road swing.

Starting pitcher Justin Watland (San Jose State) allowed only two bloop hits and one unearned run in seven innings of work against the Rafters, walking none and fanning seven. Watland has now spun 17 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

With Kalamazoo’s 7-4 loss at Fond Du Lac, the Mallards now have a two-game lead over the Growlers with nine left to play in the first half of the Northwoods League.

Monday’s Scores

La Crosse 8, Thunder Bay 1

Green Bay 14, Battle Creek 0

Eau Claire 8, Duluth 4

Lake Shore 2, Rockford 1

Fond du Lac 7, Kalamazoo 4

Madison 10, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 4

