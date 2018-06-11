Pilot killed in Oshkosh helicopter crash

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the weekend crash of a helicopter that killed the pilot. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Jonathan Bahr of Platteville was the only one in the aircraft, which crashed into the Fox River near the Wisconsin Street bridge in Oshkosh at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Captain Lara Vendola-Messer says they couldn’t get rescue to the scene right away. She says the helicopter hit power lines as it was going down, and those fell into the water.

It took about two hours before divers could get into the water. Boat traffic on the Fox River was shut down for nine hours to remove the helicopter and repair the power lines.

WHBY